Ahead of New Year Celebrations, Franklin Fire Dept Reminds Residents That Fireworks Are Prohibited in the City

As you get ready for your new year festivities, the Franklin Fire Department would like to remind people that consumer fireworks are prohibited in the City of Franklin.
This includes consumer fireworks, including sparklers and sky lanterns (sky lanterns are prohibited statewide). The sale of fireworks is also not permitted in the city.
The city’s 1999 ordinance banning fireworks allows enforcement by the police, as well as the fire department. Violators may face fines and may be held liable for damages.
The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a public display conducted by trained professionals.
If you plan to use consumer fireworks outside Franklin, follow these safety tips from the Consumer Product Safety Commission:
-
- Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks.
- Avoid buying fireworks that are packaged in brown paper because this is often a sign that the fireworks were made for professional displays and that they could pose a danger to consumers.
- Always have an adult supervise fireworks activities. Parents don’t realize that young children suffer injuries from sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees – hot enough to melt some metals.
- Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.
- Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.
- Never point or throw fireworks at another person.
- Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishap.
- Light fireworks one at a time, then move back quickly.
- Never carry fireworks in a pocket or shoot them off in metal or glass containers.
- After fireworks complete their burning, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding it to prevent a trash fire.
- Make sure fireworks are legal in your area before buying or using them.