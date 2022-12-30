Ahead of New Year Celebrations, Franklin Fire Dept Reminds Residents That Fireworks Are Prohibited in the City

As you get ready for your new year festivities, the Franklin Fire Department would like to remind people that consumer fireworks are prohibited in the City of Franklin.

This includes consumer fireworks, including sparklers and sky lanterns (sky lanterns are prohibited statewide). The sale of fireworks is also not permitted in the city.

The city’s 1999 ordinance banning fireworks allows enforcement by the police, as well as the fire department. Violators may face fines and may be held liable for damages.

The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a public display conducted by trained professionals.

If you plan to use consumer fireworks outside Franklin, follow these safety tips from the Consumer Product Safety Commission: