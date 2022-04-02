Ahead of its Summer Opening, Southall is Taking Reservations

Located less than 20 miles south of Nashville in historic Franklin, Tenn., Southall is now accepting reservations ahead of its opening this July. The farm-centric property is nestled within 325 acres of rolling Tennessee hills and will be a unique escape that salutes the agricultural heritage of the area while advancing innovative practices for a sustainable future. Set on a working farm dedicated to education, preservation, and exploration, Southall will provide ample sustenance for the mind, soul, and body.

“Southall started as a dream to create a place for people to stay and experience all a farm has to offer, and it’s become more than I could have imagined,” said Founder Paul Mishkin. “Southall will be a truly immersive experience and I very much look forward to welcoming our Franklin neighbors and guests of this remarkable destination to see what we’ve grown—from the farm to the Inn, Spa, signature restaurant, and every detail in between.”

Southall is both easily accessible from Music City and simultaneously feels removed and untainted by the frenetic pace of the city. Southall will feature 62 guestrooms and suites, along with 16 separate cottages; a spa rooted in the healing power of nature and natural elements; a wealth of farm, wellness, and adventure activities—from hiking, biking, and running trails through old-growth forests, to fishing, canoeing, kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding, a range of farm and culinary tours; and immersive, hands-on educational sessions. Southall will also feature a distinct and unparalleled dining experience and culinary education program led by Senior Vice President of Culinary and Agriculture Tyler Brown, built on dedication to heritage, craft, and artistry, along with a desire to elevate responsible sourcing to the next level through the efforts on The Farm.

The working farm serves as the heart of Southall and is rooted in the craft of growing, raising, and preserving ingredients that lead to transcendent cuisine. Always evolving and exploring, today The Farm features 1,300-tree apple orchard, hydroponic and conservatory greenhouses, formal kitchen gardens, a dedicated seed-saving program, large-format crops including an array of heirloom varieties and heritage ingredients, as well as acres of land for foraging.

Southall will serve as a backdrop for one-of-a-kind events and group experiences, including weddings, with acres upon acres of inspiring outdoor space, including a manicured lawn overlooking Lake Mishkin; flexible indoor space with the 4,000-square-foot Orchard Event Center; an on-site preservation kitchen, The Jammery; a natural amphitheater; hilltop lookout and more.

For more information, to book online and stay connected to the property’s development, visit www.southalltn.com.