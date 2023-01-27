Aha Indian Bar & Grill Now Open in Spring Hill

A new Indian restaurant has opened in Spring Hill, in the former spot of Bonfire Mongolian Grill.

Aha Indian Bar & Grill held a ribbon cutting on January 20th. They stated on social media, “Beautiful memories were captured during the grand opening ceremony of Aha Indian Grill. We’re here now with all your blessings… Thank you to our dear customers for supporting us then, now, and forever… Thank you for your warm blessings upon us!!!”

Located at 3015 Belshire Village, Aha Indian Bar & Grill is the first Indian restaurant currently open in Spring Hill according to a video shared during the grand opening event. The restaurant brings authentic Indian dishes from all regions.

Items found on the menu include butter chicken, chicken tikka masala, goat dum biryani, palek paneer, and more.

Hours of operation are Tuesday – Thursday, 11 am – 9:30 pm, Friday- Saturday, 11 am – 10 pm and Sunday, 11 am – 9 pm, closed on Monday.

For the latest updates, visit them on Facebook here.