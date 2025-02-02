Franklin Farmers Market to Receive AgTrack Cost Share Fund

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) is announcing agricultural and forestry business recipients of the cost share fund, AgTrack.

AgTrack is a competitive grant program that awards funds to starting or expanding agricultural, food, and forestry businesses, as well as nonprofits, local governments, and other entities in Tennessee or those whose project is located in Tennessee. The program focuses on value-added and processing projects that benefit other producers or forest landowners.

“Creating jobs and fostering economic growth remain central goals for incentive programs like AgTrack,” Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. stated. “This initiative targets businesses with the ability to enhance farm income, expand market opportunities, or boost capacity. The impact of the program’s funding benefits communities and cities throughout the state.”

The following businesses will receive AgTrack funding:

Citizen Soda Fountain Company, LLC, Knox County – food manufacturing

Clinch River Hardwoods, Grainger County – forest products

Decatur County Government, Decatur County – agricultural event arena

East Nashville Beer Works, Wilson County – brewery

Franklin Farmers Market, Williamson County – farmers market

Havco Wood Products, Monroe County – forest products

Hempitecture, Hawkins County – fiber manufacturing

Johnson County Government, Johnson County – meat processor

McGuire’s Flying Service, Obion County – agricultural technology

Monroe County Government, Monroe County – agricultural event arena

Sweetwater Valley Farm, McMinn County – food manufacturing

Unaka Forest Products, Inc., Washington County – forest products

Vergos International Products, Inc., Shelby County – food manufacturing

Vonore Fiber Products, Monroe County – ag tech

Wild Spaces, LLC, Knox County – brewery

The next application deadline is March 30, 2025. If you are interested in applying for AgTrack, you will find more information online at www.tn.gov/AgTrack. For more information, email [email protected] or call (615) 837-5160.

