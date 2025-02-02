Franklin Farmers Market to Receive AgTrack Cost Share Fund

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) is announcing agricultural and forestry business recipients of the cost share fund, AgTrack.
AgTrack is a competitive grant program that awards funds to starting or expanding agricultural, food, and forestry businesses, as well as nonprofits, local governments, and other entities in Tennessee or those whose project is located in Tennessee. The program focuses on value-added and processing projects that benefit other producers or forest landowners.
“Creating jobs and fostering economic growth remain central goals for incentive programs like AgTrack,” Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. stated. “This initiative targets businesses with the ability to enhance farm income, expand market opportunities, or boost capacity. The impact of the program’s funding benefits communities and cities throughout the state.”
The following businesses will receive AgTrack funding:
Citizen Soda Fountain Company, LLC, Knox County – food manufacturing
Clinch River Hardwoods, Grainger County – forest products
Decatur County Government, Decatur County – agricultural event arena
East Nashville Beer Works, Wilson County – brewery
Franklin Farmers Market, Williamson County – farmers market
Havco Wood Products, Monroe County – forest products
Hempitecture, Hawkins County – fiber manufacturing
Johnson County Government, Johnson County – meat processor
McGuire’s Flying Service, Obion County – agricultural technology
Monroe County Government, Monroe County – agricultural event arena
Sweetwater Valley Farm, McMinn County – food manufacturing
Unaka Forest Products, Inc., Washington County – forest products
Vergos International Products, Inc., Shelby County – food manufacturing
Vonore Fiber Products, Monroe County – ag tech
Wild Spaces, LLC, Knox County – brewery
The next application deadline is March 30, 2025. If you are interested in applying for AgTrack, you will find more information online at www.tn.gov/AgTrack. For more information, email [email protected] or call (615) 837-5160.
Please join our FREE Newsletter