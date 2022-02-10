Aggressive Motorcycle Driver Wanted After Franklin Road Rage Turns Physical

Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information on who this angry driver is.





In this video, you see him punch and shatter the driver’s side mirror of another motorist, following a verbal traffic altercation. It happened on Murfreesboro Road near I-65. The white male driver of this blue sport bike, with an extended swingarm, possibly had an Australian accent. Call Crime Stoppers if you know who he is.

Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip