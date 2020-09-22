Aggravated Robbery Suspects Arrested

On Monday night at approximately 7:00 pm, a Franklin Police Officer, in plain clothes, was conducting a police investigation in an attempt to get a stolen semi-automatic pistol off the streets.

He contacted the individual who had the stolen gun and wanted to sell it. During the interaction, two suspects pointed guns at the Police Officer, grabbed the money for the transaction, and fled the scene.

The suspects were apprehended last night and charged with aggravated robbery. Zachary Smith and Kendrell Ellison were given a $350,000 bond. Daniel Miller was given a $500,000 bond. Suspects are due in court December 8th.