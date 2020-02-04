The 2020 Wrestling State Championships will take place at the Williamson County Ag Expo Park.
Here are all the details:
Location
Williamson County Ag Expo Park
4215 Long Lane, Franklin 37064
Dates
February 7-8, 2020 (Duals)
February 20-22, 2020 (Individuals)
Ticketing
Tickets are $10 for school-age children and older and are good for one day only. Tickets may be purchased at the gate or in advance at https://gofan.co/tssaa. TSSAA Championship Event Cards and TACA cards will be accepted for admission at the pass gate to the right of the main entrance. The TSSAA ID card and TMSAA ID card are not accepted for championship events.
Parking
Parking is $5 per vehicle per day (cash only).
Concessions
Concession stands and vendors will sell food. Teams and spectators are permitted to bring food inside the arena, but the use of electrical appliances (crockpots, microwaves, etc.) is prohibited.
Handicap Accessibility
The Ag Expo Center is handicap accessible with a designated handicap parking lot.
Learn more at tssaasports.com/wrestling.