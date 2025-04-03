Afternoon Weather 4-3-2025 Flooding Continues, Storms to Strengthen

According to the latest from the NWS in Nashville

Flooding will continue until “further notice” . As for the rest of the day today, severe weather is expected to return this afternoon. “Rain Trains” will continue throughout this evening. No relief expected until Sunday. Saturday will be another overnight Severe event. Friday we may see a small break in the action.

We will continue to update as we know more.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar, watches and warnings

find your county here

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1pm and 5pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely before 4am, then a chance of showers. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

