After Two Years, the Franklin Rodeo Returns; Tickets on Sale Now

Saddle up! Tickets are on sale for the wildest western time in middle Tennessee!

The Franklin Rodeo stampedes into the Williamson County Ag Expo Center May 19-21, with bronc ridin’, bulldoggin’, roping and racing, and everybody’s favorite, the bull riding!

It’s three nights of rodeo fun, but it’s so much more than rodeo. Enjoy mutton busting and the calf scramble for the little ones; a rodeo parade on May 14; the Franklin Rodeo Experience on May 18; the Cantina and VIP Corral, pony rides, a mechanical bull, vendors, and Snack Alley.

The Franklin Rodeo is important to the community, to Williamson County and middle Tennessee, said rodeo committee member Devin Gilliam.

“Since 1949, the Franklin Rodeo has been a staple of family entertainment for Williamson County,” he said. “After a two-year hiatus, this is a tremendous opportunity for us and the community to return.”

The rodeo is produced by the Franklin Noon Rotary Club; even with no rodeo, the club’s largest fundraiser, the club was able to donate to its charities the last two years.

“The Franklin Noon Rotary Club did not let our charities down,” Gilliam said. “We continued to support those in need in Williamson County and middle Tennessee.”

Tickets for the rodeo are $25 for adults and $12 for children ages 12 and under. Children sitting on laps are free. All seats are reserved. Tickets can be purchased starting March 15 online at FranklinRodeo.com.

This year’s Franklin Rodeo is May 19-21. Performances start at 7 pm night. For more information, visit the website.