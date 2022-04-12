After Two Decades, Popular Nashville Pizza Joint Announces Closure

A longstanding family-owned pizza joint in Nashville is closing its doors.

In a social media post, Joey’s House of Pizza shared a photo of a handwritten note announcing its closure.

They stated, “There is not an adequate way to express our gratefulness toward each and every one of you. Since 1999, you all have become a huge part of our lives. You are so special to us. It has been our family’s great honor serving you and your family for almost three decades. We are closing our current restaurant, however; we are remaining in the hospitality business. We absolutely love serving our community!”

While Joey’s House of Pizza didn’t explain what will be next for the business they did ask loyal customers to follow their website for updates. They will also be releasing a limited edition Joey’s t-shirts.

The New York-style pizza joint was located at 897 Elm Hill Pike, Nashville. In 2021, the Founder of Barstool, Dave Portnoy stopped by for a one-bite pizza review, watch it here.

For the latest updates follow joeyshouseofpizza.com.