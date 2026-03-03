After Over 100 Years in Nashville, Varallo’s Closes

Few restaurants can claim a century of history — Varallo’s could claim more than that.

Varallo’s in downtown Nashville has shuttered, reports WKRN. Opening in 1907 on 4th Avenue North, it served breakfast all day and was known for its chili.

On the restaurant’s website, it states it’s the “Oldest Restaurant in Tennessee.” The original owner, Frank Varallo Sr immigrated to the United States in the late 1880s. Varallo moved to Nashville to pursue a career as a violinist until a hunting accident ended his musical pursuit.

Varallo started selling chili in a saloon, and it soon became very popular, prompting the opening of Varallo’s. The restaurant remained in the family until 2019, when it was sold to Bob Peabody, who carried on the famous chili recipe.

