After Nearly Two Years, Brentwood’s Crush Yard Pickleball Facility Is Almost Here

It’s been almost two years since Crush Yard announced it would open in Brentwood. While no official opening date has been shared by Crush Yard (the website says “coming soon”), there is a ribbon-cutting event scheduled with the Williamson County Chamber for Monday, April 27th, at 11 am.

The new pickleball facility will be located at 300 Franklin Road in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center. This 33,400-square-foot space will feature eight indoor pickleball courts, a gourmet restaurant and full bar, private event space, and an arcade.

This will be the first location for Crush Yard in Tennessee. Crush Yard investors include Thasunda Duckett, CEO of TIAA; John Zimmer, Founder of Lyft; Grammy Award-winning artist Wyclef Jean; and NFL legends Brian Dawkins, AJ Green, and Golden Tate, among many other notable names.

Find more information here.

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