After First-Ever $200K Year, Habitat’s Signature Gala Returns to The Factory at Franklin

After a record-breaking year, Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury’s signature

fundraiser, Hammers & High Heels, returns to The Factory at Franklin on March 27th.

In 2025, the event surpassed a major milestone, raising more than $200,000 for the first time in its 17-year history. Those funds directly support Habitat’s mission to build affordable homes for local families across Williamson and Maury counties.

Presented by Community Health Systems, Hammers & High Heels will welcome 400

guests for an elegant evening of dinner, dancing, and purpose. This year’s theme, “Making Dreams Come True,” embraces celestial inspiration to reflect the organization’s work to help families turn the dream of homeownership into a lasting reality. For many families, that dream is deeply personal. One Habitat homeowner shared, “My prayer was for me to find a permanent place…a home for my kids and to build a hope for the future.” Proceeds from the event help make stories like this possible.

Guests will bid on unforgettable live auction experiences and explore a curated silent

auction featuring hometown favorites and sought-after brands. The evening will also

feature beer sponsored by Curio Brewing Company, signature cocktails sponsored by

William Grant & Sons, and a thoughtfully selected wine offering. This is a 21+ event.

Attire is “business cocktail”—where polished meets playful. Guests are encouraged to

embrace cocktail attire with a professional flair and add a touch of celestial sparkle.

Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury CEO, Kim Randell, shared “Hammers & High Heels is more than a celebration, it’s an investment in safe, affordable housing for families in our community. Thanks to local supporters, parents can provide stability for their children, and families can enjoy the security of homeownership. We can’t wait to gather again and make the dream of homeownership come true.”

Tickets and tables are available now at hfhwm.org.

