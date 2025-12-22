After Almost 30 Years, Barbara’s Home Cookin’ in Franklin Announces Closure

The longstanding restaurant, which opened in Franklin almost 30 years ago, announced it will close at the end of 2025.

On social media, they shared, “It is with deepest affection and appreciation that we announce that after nearly 30 years of serving the middle Tennessee community, Barbra’s Home Cookin’ will be permanently closing as of December 31, 2025.”

“We did not arrive at this decision lightly — in fact, for some of our staff, Barbara’s has been the only employment we’ve yet known in this wonderful country. Closing one chapter and beginning another can be daunting, and so we humbly ask that if you know of any employment opportunities to please think of us!”

Known for its fried chicken, catfish on Friday, and meat-and-three options, this restaurant has been a staple in Franklin for many. Barbara Thomas opened the cozy restaurant in a bungalow on Old Hillsboro Road, and in 2017, Odette Wright, a longtime employee, purchased the business.

Hours of operation are Monday – Friday, 11 am until 2 pm, and Sunday, 11 am until 2 pm.

