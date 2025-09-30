After Almost 20 Years of Marriage, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are Separating

One of Nashville’s most notable couples, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, are reportedly separating, according to multiple sources.

The couple has been married for 19 years. Variety confirmed the couple is separating. The two met in 2005 at a G’Day gala in Los Angeles, which was an event promoting Australia. In 2006, the couple wed in Sydney. They have two daughters, Sunday Rose (17) and Faith Margaret (14).

Kidman just appeared at the Nashville Film Festival at the Country Music Hall of Fame for an event titled “Where Art Meets Home in Nashville.” The discussion offered an opportunity for attendees to hear directly from Kidman about her creative journey and deep connection to Tennessee’s film community.

People Magazine reports Nicole Kidman wasn’t ready to give up on the relationship, with a source sharing with People, “She didn’t want this…she has been fighting to save the marriage.”

Urban is out on tour with his High and Alive World Tour. His next stop is on October 2nd in Hershey, PA. Urban will be at Bridgestone Arena on October 17th. He is also in a new reality singing competition show titled “The Road,” which will premiere on CBS on October 19th.

