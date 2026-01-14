After 30 Years, Stitchers Garden in Brentwood Will Close

Stitchers Garden has been in business for over 30 years. The store announced on its website that it will be closing. The final day of business will be January 31st.

The message stated, “Stitchers Garden will be closing on January 31, 2026. It is a sad day for all of us. Just about everything is on sale! Most items are available in-store and online. We are pricing our quilts to sell. These are only available in-store. We look forward to seeing you in store!”

In November, the store shared, “We have made a lot of improvements in the last 3 years; however, we have not been able to sell the business to a new owner. We will be closing Stitchers Garden on January 31, 2026. It is a bittersweet decision as we understand how important a brick-and-mortar quilt shop is to the community. Thank you to all the wonderful customers (friends) who have supported Stitchers Garden over the last 37+ years!”

The store has been open in several locations in Franklin over the years, beginning with a Carters Court location, then Main Street, then the Watson Glenn Shopping area, and its last location at Wilson Pike in the former Brentwood Interiors spot. Stitchers Garden was founded in October 1988 by Myra Nickolaus after she had difficulty finding premium cotton fabric for her quilting and sewing projects. Nickolaus died in 2023 and her family continued the business until they could find a new owner, but they have been unable to do so.

Stitchers Garden is located at 144 Wilson Pike. Hours of operation are Tuesday-Saturday, 9:30 am – 4 pm.

