After 30 Years in Business, Dandgure’s Cafeteria in Nashville Will Close

A longtime southern restaurant in downtown Nashville will close.

In a social media post, Dandgure’s Cafeteria announced that after 31 years it will close on June 30,2022.

Located at 538 Lafayette Street, owner Dan Robinson is retiring. The meat and three was known for fried chicken, catfish, macaroni and cheese with specials running each day.

Nashville Business Journal reports the building is currently for sale. ATP Investments purchased the building in 2018.

The meat and three was also featured on Anthony Bourdain’s “Unknown Parts” back in 2016.

Dandgure’s Cafeteria hours of operation are Monday – Friday, 10:30 am – 2 pm.

Find the latest updates on their Facebook page.