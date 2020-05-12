



Vittles, a longstanding, locally owned meat and three, has closed its Brentwood location.

Via Facebook, the restaurant posted, “It’s heartbreaking to lose Brentwood Vittles – So many friends were made. Come see us in Donelson.”

Owned by John Craighead, the last day of operation for the restaurant reported WKRN.

Vittles has been open for the last 20 years but suffered during the closure period of COVID-19.

Even though they were open for takeout, it was less than twenty percent of their normal business which was not sustainable.

News of the closures had guests commenting on their Facebook page how they enjoyed the home-cooked meals and hospitality, some leaving comments they are shocked the staple in Brentwood is closing.

Vittles Brentwood was located at 4936 Thoroughbred Lane, Brentwood. Visit the Donelson location at 2278 Lebanon Pike, Nashville.



