After 14 Month Hiatus, Nashville Flea Market to Return

After a 14-month hiatus due to the COVID-19, The Nashville Flea Market will return to the Nashville Fairgrounds on May 22-23.
Event times will be Saturday, 8 am- 6 pm and Sunday 8 am-4 pm. The market will be scaled down from its original three-day schooled to now only two days. Additionally, the market will return as an outdoor-only event
“The staff is excited to get back to hosting the flea market,” said Executive Director Laura Womack in a release. “The vendors are family to us. It will be great to get to some semblance of normalcy.”
Via Facebook, the market shared they intend to be back to regular hours for the fall. Currently, their offices are still closed to the public.
The Nashville Flea Market is a longstanding tradition in Nashville operating weekly. Held on the fourth weekend of the month, with the exception of December where a holiday market is held on the third weekend of the month at the Nashville Fairgrounds located at 625 Smith Avenue.
For the latest updates, visit the Nashville Flea Market on Facebook.
