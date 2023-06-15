African American Heritage Society to Unveil Historical Marker in Franklin Honoring A.N.C. Williams

The African American Heritage Society of Williamson County will unveil a historical marker to honor A.N.C. Williams, a prominent African American merchant and community leader, on Monday, June 19, 2023 at 4:30pm. The event will be hosted by Travis Anderson, the proprietor of Avec Moi, located at 418 Main Street in Downtown Franklin.

Allen Nevils Crutcher Williams was born into slavery in Spring Hill, TN in 1844. He later moved to Franklin after being sold to D.R. Crutcher at the age of six. Following his emancipation from slavery in 1863, A.N.C. Williams opened a shoe repair store on the square, the first black-owned business in Franklin. His store was destroyed during the Battle of Franklin in 1864, but he was able to secure a lease on Franklin’s Main Street to operate his business which he later expanded into a general merchandise store. He served the entire community, both black and white patrons, during the blight of segregation and Jim Crow laws. He retired in 1928 after running his successful business for an impressive 64 years. A.N.C. Williams was more than a business owner; he was a pastor, a civic leader, a peacemaker, and a beloved husband and father.

The African American Heritage Society would like to thank Travis Anderson, the current owner of the building, for being a part of this historic moment and allowing the AAHS to erect the monument on his property on this Juneteenth holiday, Monday, June 19, 2023. The AAHS also thanks the community for their continued support to protect and preserve the rich African American history in Williamson County. AAHS is a 501c(3) organization; donations are tax-deductible and may be made online at www.aahswc.org. Checks can be made payable to The African American Heritage Society and mailed to P.O. Box 1053, Franklin, TN, 37065.