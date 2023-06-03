African American Heritage Society to Host Juneteenth Event

The African American Heritage Society of Williamson County will be hosting its 19th Annual Juneteenth Celebration on Monday, June 19, 2023, from 11am-3pm at the McLemore House Museum located at 446 11th Avenue North in Franklin.

Juneteenth celebrates the announcement of General Order No. 3, issued by Major General Gordon Granger on June 19, 1865, proclaiming freedom for the enslaved in Texas. This long-standing, historical event commemorates the abolition of chattel slavery and serves to assimilate the collective memories and experiences of African Americans into the dominant narrative of American history (Hume & Arceneaux). The AAHS joins our nation in celebrating freedom and recognizing the important sacrifices made by those who have gone before us.

The community-wide celebration begins at the McLemore House Museum, joining the American Legion Post 215 in raising the American and Juneteenth flags. MoBetter BBQ’s food truck will be there along with live DJ music and many fun activities including the Denny Denson cakewalk, named after the late Reverend Denny Denson, beloved minister, community leader, and civil rights activist in Franklin. Free popsicles and snacks will be on hand for the kids, and traditional “Strawberry Soda”, which symbolizes the bloodshed of the enslaved and pays homage to their sacrifice, will be served. Museum tours will be offered at 12pm and 1pm for the opportunity to learn more about the life and legacy of Harvey McLemore and the rich African American history embedded in the soil of Franklin, Tennessee.

The celebration will end in Downtown Franklin with a special gathering at 5:00 PM in front of Avec Moi, a gift shop located at 418 Main Street, where a plaque commemorating A.N.C. Williams, a prominent African American merchant and community leader, will be unveiled. Upon his emancipation from slavery in 1863, A.N.C. Williams opened a shoe repair store on the square, the first black-owned business in Franklin. He later purchased real estate directly on Main Street, owning and operating a general merchandise store for over 60 years. A.N.C. Williams was more than a business owner; he was a pastor, a civic leader, a peacemaker, and a beloved husband and father.

The African American Heritage Society would like to thank the community for their continued support to protect and preserve the rich African American history in Williamson County.