African American Heritage Society to Host ‘Black Tie Affair’, Tickets Already Sold Out

To kick off Black History month as in years past, the African American Heritage Society will be hosting its 22nd Annual “Black Tie Affair” on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Embassy Suites in Franklin, beginning at 6:00 p.m. This is the annual fundraiser, which supports AAHS, the McLemore House Museum and now the organization’s new preservation project, the Merrill-Williams House.

The Black-Tie Gala generally has a sellout crowd with over 700 guests in attendance and once again the event is already sold out. AAHS appreciates the support of the community and although tickets are sold out, there is still a need for donations to support the mission of AAHS, which is to chronicle the lives and contributions that African Americans have made and to preserve and protect the African American Heritage and history in the community. This year’s Theme is “Remember the Time” and music will be provided by Julius Fisher and the Genius Band.

AAHS is grateful and pleased to announce Nissan as the Presenting Sponsor for this year’s event. Nissan supports many causes in the community and the African American Heritage Society is grateful for their presenting sponsorship. Many thanks to Nissan and additional sponsors, most who have supported AAHS for several years. Other sponsors are Mars Petcare, Justice Loves Mercy Fund, Aubrey & Michele Preston, Buerger, Moseley & Carson, The Dorothy Cate & Thomas Frist Foundation, First Horizon, 906 Studio, Vanderbilt University, Vulcan Materials, Williamson Medical, Crowder Trucking, Williamson Real Estate, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Pinnacle Bank, RNM Management LLC, Williamson County Republican Party, Battle Ground Academy, Mary Mills, Carbine & Associates & BrandMETTLE. Media sponsors include: Franklin/Brentwood Home Page, Southern Exposure, Tennessean, PLA Media, Tennessee Tribune, Your Williamson, WAKM and Williamson Herald.

The organization will be presenting annual awards in the following categories: business, civic, communication, education, and religion by recognizing individuals and organizations who have made contributions to the Williamson County community. Several will be recognized that night including two post-humous awards. Honorees names are not publicized before the night of the event.

The Hatcher family from the Arno-College Grove area on Owen Hill Rd. in Williamson County TN is the pioneer family being honored at the 2023 event. This honor and designation is bestowed to families in Williamson County whose roots have been traced back to the 1850s and beyond from County records. This designation and recognition is very special and was initiated by the Williamson County Public Library many years ago and over 20 African American pioneer families have been honored at AAHS’s annual Black Tie due to the work and collaboration of Thelma Battle with the library. The Hatcher family descendants appear to be the largest honored so far and many still reside in Williamson County and will be at the event that night. The public will have the opportunity to meet some of the family at a reception, at the Williamson County Public Library, 1314 Columbia Ave., Franklin, on Sunday, February 5, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Donations to AAHS are tax-deductible and may be made online at aahswc.org and also checks made payable to African American Heritage Society may be mailed to: P. O. Box 1053, Franklin, TN 37065.