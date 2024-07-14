African American Heritage Society July Talks to Feature History Making Frankin Natives

The African American Heritage Society of Williamson County will be hosting its’s July Porch Talks on Monday, July 15th , at 6:00 p.m. at the Williamson County Public Library, 1315 Columbia Ave., in Franklin.

The talks began a few years ago on the porch of the McLemore House Museum but due to extreme and recent high temperatures the location has changed for the comfort and safety of the attendees. This month, the organization is pleased and honored to have special guests Marcia Allen and Chuck Sanford, Franklin natives, who have been trailblazers and

firsts in many categories. Marcia and Chuck will be sharing their story of how they have succeeded and impacted the communities in which they live.

Marcia Denise Allen was born in Franklin, TN, October 1965 to Curtis L. Allen and the late Josie Anderson Allen and still resides here in Franklin. Marcia attended school in the Franklin Ninth Special School District (Grades 1-9) and then graduated from Franklin High School in 1983, as the school’s first, black Valedictorian. While in high school, she was a member and officer of the following organizations: National Honor Society, Student Council,

Spanish Club, Yearbook Staff, and the Jr. Engineering Society. She was voted Senior Class President, Most Outstanding Female Senior and Most Likely to Succeed. Marcia was also a National Achievement Scholar and her junior class’s Girl’s State representative. Marcia attended Vanderbilt University on a four-year academic scholarship. She graduated with honors from Vanderbilt University’s School of Engineering with a B. E. degree in

Mechanical Engineering in 1987. She was inducted into the University’s honorary mechanical engineering fraternity, Pi Tau Sigma, and later elected President.

In December of 1992, Marcia graduated from Belmont University’s Jack C. Massey School of Business Administration, with a Masters of Business Administration degree. She was voted as the Most Outstanding MBA student in her graduating class by the faculty and her peers. Marcia was later featured as the keynote speaker at the 1994 Jack C. Massey School of Business graduation dinner.

Marcia accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior and was baptized as a member of Westwood Community Baptist Church under the pastorship of Rev. Edward Anderson in 1987. This was also the year that she pledged and was inducted into the Nashville Metropolitan Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. During the next few years Marcia received several awards: 1987 Outstanding Young Women of America and the Davidson County Business and Professional Women Club 1989 Outstanding Young Careerist Award.

On October 26, 1993, Marcia became the first elected black female Alderman to serve on the Franklin Board of Mayor and Alderman. At age 27, she also became the youngest person ever elected to this position in the city of Franklin. Marcia was re-elected to represent the residents of Franklin’s 3rd Ward in October of 1997. In November

of that same year, she was elected to serve a one-year term as the city’s first Black Vice–Mayor.

As an active member of her community, Marcia served as a Charter Board member of the Franklin Family YMCA, an Advisory Board member for the Family Resources Center of the Williamson County Boy’s and Girl’s Club and a member of the Board of Directors for the African-American Museum. In 1996, she founded the Community Development Group, an organization that focused on finding solutions to the environmental, social and financial

problems facing Franklin’s poorer residents. Marcia also served as the political liaison for the United Community Resource Foundation (UCRF). The UCRF is a body of Christian believers who are dedicated to develop, restore and empower the people within the community. For years Marcia was involved with the local schools giving

several “informal talks” to middle school students. Today, Marcia remains self-employed as a Personal Financial Representative with Primerica Financial Service, a private math tutor and for the Williamson County School System . Marcia is also co-owner (with her father) of Allen Properties and Allen Construction. In February 2018, they were honored by the African American Heritage Society of Williamson County as Black Business Owners of the Year. She is still a member of the Westwood Community Missionary Baptist Church where she serves on the Usher Board and Recording Secretary. Marcia is currently in her fourth appointed term on the Franklin Municipal Planning Commission and is an active member of the Nashville Metropolitan Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Marcia is currently single. She has two sons: Gabriel and Brandon, and a beautiful daughter in-

law, Estefany.

Chuck Sanford is a Franklin native, grew up in the City of Franklin and attended schools in the Franklin Special School District and Franklin High School, of the Williamson Co. School District. While in high school, Chuck was active and outstanding in the sports arena, playing football, basketball and track and field. In 1972, he was captain of the football team, all-city and all-western high school player and Franklin High School Most Valuable Player in football. He played basketball from 1968-1972 and was all-city and region’s Most Valuable Player and Franklin High School’s Most Valuable Player. Chuck was also on the track and field team fron 1968-1972. Chuck was a standout and very popular student and in His senior year (1972) Chuck was elected Most Outstanding Senior Boy, the first African American Most Outstanding Senior ever elected and the Most Athletic Senior Boy by his

football team.

After high school, Chuck attended UT Knoxville, where he excelled in sports and played football from 1973-1975. He participated in the Gator Bowl in 1973 and the Liberty Bowl in 1975. He graduated from UT Knoxville in 1977 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Communication.

Another significant part of Chuck’s story in his sports career. He was Mr.Tennessee,1978 and was the first African American Body Building Champion. Chuck was born and raised in Franklin but has served the community where he resides (Nashville). He has given back and been heavily involved and made a difference as proven from the long list of community service roles:

o President, East Glencliff Neighborhood Association, 2004 – 2014

o Executive Director and Board Member, Police Athletic League, 1993 – 1995

o Volunteer, Woodland Hill Youth Development Center, 1993

o President, Parent Association for the Woodbine Headstart Program, 1992 -1995

o Chairperson, Headstart Policy Council of Davidson County, 1992 – 1995

o Board Member, Metro Action Committee Board of Directors, 1990 – 1994

o Board Member, Nashville Child Care Board of Directors, 1990 – 1994

o Board Member, Board of Directors, Crimestoppers, Inc. 1985 – 1990

o Committee Member, Political Action Committee for the Nashville Board of Realtors, 1984 – 1985

o Committee Member, Mayor's Commission on Crime, 1981 – 1982

o Committee Member, Equal Opportunity Committee for the Tennessee Association of Realtors,

1980-1981

o Advisor, Junior Achievement Program, 1980 – 1981

Athletic Involvement:

o Over 50 Mr. Tennessee Body Building Competitor, 2004

o Olympic Torch Runner through Nashville, 1996

o Baseball Coach for Babe Ruth League, 1994 – 1995

o Weightlifting and Physical Fitness Instructor for Metro Community Education Program, 1979

Chuck is the author of “Weight Lifting and Exercise- A Basic Manual for Strengthening and Reshaping The Body-(1983) The African American Heritage Society would like to thank the community for the amazing support in the many efforts to protect and preserve the rich African American history here. AAHS is a 501c (3) organization; donations are tax-deductible and may be made online at aahswc.org. to make a donation through mail, checks should be made payable to the: African American Heritage Society, P. O. Box 1053, Franklin, TN. 37065.

