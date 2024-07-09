African American Heritage Society Announces Scholarship Winners

Shelby & Lori Mitchell, the reigning Mr. & Mrs. AAHS of the African American Heritage Society will be passing the title to a new couple on July 19, 2024, at the 10th Annual Tom E. Murdic Educational Scholarship event. The T. E. Murdic Scholarship Prom will be held at the Embassy Suites on Friday, July 19th and AAHS is pleased and proud to announce the new couples vying for the title of Mr. & Mrs. AAHS for 2024-2025: Drason & Sonya Beasley, Roy & Lisa Brown, Greg & Mitzi Spring and Kiane & Keondra Taylor.

The organization is thankful to these couples who are supporting the youth and the African Heritage Society in this manner. The community can contribute to this year’s effort by sponsoring, attending the event and/or making donations. Donations received by the couples and proceeds from the scholarship event will go directly to the Tom Murdic Educational Scholarship Fund and is tax deductible. The money raised last year, along with donations from sponsors and the community, will enable AAHS to award $1,000 scholarships to seven high school seniors this year: Taylor Arnold, Battle Ground Academy; Makenzie Burls, Franklin High; Nikaya Haynes, Brentwood Academy; Trinity James, Independence High, James Onadeko, Centennial High; Dominic Reed, Centennial High and Myra Robertson, Summit High. Many thanks to the community for the success of this effort.

The Tom E. Murdic educational scholarship was created in March 2015 by the African American Heritage Society to honor and support a high school senior in the Williamson County community in the form of a 1,000 educational scholarship toward their college education. Since 2015, over 55,000 in scholarships has been given out to eligible students. The scholarship is named in honor of board member, community leader and Franklin native, Thomas Murdic, who was AAHS board president for many years and who left a great legacy here. In addition to monetary support to an individual each year, AAHS’s hope is that the scholarship will provide an opportunity to educate youth in the community on African American History in Franklin and Williamson County and hopefully get them involved and interested in the rich history here. Application process for the year 2024-2025 will be open October 1, 2024 and will be due by March 1, 2025.

AAHS thanks the sponsors thus far for this year’s event. The presenting sponsor is J & J Worldwide Services and contributing to next year’s scholarships success with J & J are: RNM Management, Drury Insurance Group, Justice Loves Mercy, MTE, Emily Magid, Mayor Ken & Linda Moore, County Mayor Rogers Anderson, Jay Luna, Williamson Co. Democratic Women, Williamson Medical Center, Buerger, Moseley and Carson, Media sponsors are: Williamson Herald, Your Williamson Magazine, Tennessean, Southern Exposure Magazine, Tennessee Tribune and WAKM Radio, PLA Media, Williamson Source & The News. The organization would like to thank all of the event sponsors who are supporting the scholarship program!!

“Prom Night 2024” is a great opportunity for couples and individuals to get together for a night of food, fun, music and dancing, while contributing to a good and worthy cause. Social hour with cash bar begins at 6:00 p.m. and prom at 7:00 p.m. The cost to attend is $75. 00 per ticket, or $750.00 for a table of 10. AAHS is a 501(c)3 organization and donations are tax deductible. Checks should be made to the African American Heritage Society, P. O. 1053, Franklin. TN. 37065. Contact Cleatrice McTorry at [email protected] or Wanda Onadeko at [email protected]., for ticket information or if you would like to make a donation to the scholarship fund. You may also purchase tickets online at aahswc.org.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email