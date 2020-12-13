Affinity Technology Partners Welcomes Two IT Professionals

Brentwood, TN – Matt Moss and Paul Shelton have joined Affinity Technology Partners, announced Sean Wright, CEO of the managed IT firm.

“The Affinity team and our clients are fortunate to have Matt and Paul on our team,” said Wright. “Their professionalism and commitment to implementing new technologies will proficiently serve our team members and clients.”

Moss joins the Projects Team as Systems Engineer. Moss is a certified ITIL. He spent 14 years at Deloitte as a Senior System Administrator. He is a 1992 graduate of Lipscomb University with a B.S. in Business Management and Marketing. He lives in Brentwood and is an active member of Brentwood Hills Church of Christ, participating in several mission trips.

Shelton joins the Support Team as Systems Engineer. Previously with Cardinal Health as a Systems Engineer, he is a graduate of ITT Tech with an A.A.S. in Computer Network Systems. He and his family live in Fairview.

About Affinity Technology Partners

Founded in 2002, Affinity Technology Partners is one of the most trusted providers of managed IT services in Middle Tennessee. The company specializes in comprehensive outsourced IT services, including network management, systems administration, cyber security, proactive maintenance, end-user support, and CIO-level strategy for small and mid-size businesses. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tenn., Affinity assists clients in various industries including healthcare, legal, financial services, professional services, manufacturing, construction, and non-profits. Learn more at www.affinitytechpartners.com.