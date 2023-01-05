Affinity Technology Partners Welcomes Tris Dickie via Nashville Fellows Program

Tristin (“Tris”) Dickie has joined Affinity Technology Partners as marketing assistant via the Nashville Fellows program, announced Betsy Wright, Partner and Vice President of Business Development for managed IT firm.

“As our marketing assistant, Tris works primarily with the Vice President of Business

Development and the Operations team to communicate helpful technical information to

clients and prospective clients across all industries, from healthcare and financial companies to professional services and non-profit organizations,” explains Wright. “In

short, she helps communicate clearly with clients, the community, and our employees.”

The Nashville Fellows Program is a nine-month leadership development program for recent

college graduates that aims to form them as ministry and marketplace leaders seeking to

transform the culture of the city. Dickie is a 2022 graduate of the University of Tennessee,

Knoxville with a degree in Business Administration, Management and Operations.

Originally from Knoxville, Tris is an alumnus of Alpha Omicron Pi at the University of Tennessee and volunteers with the youth at West End Community Church.

For more information about The Nashville Fellows Program, visit www.thenashvillefellows.com. The deadline to apply to the next session is January 15, 2023.

About Affinity Technology Partners

Affinity Technology Partners has been a trusted managed IT service partner to small and mid-sized businesses in the Nashville, TN area since 2002. With the growing risk of cyber-attacks, cloud-based computing, remote work, and constantly changing technology, Affinity provides clients with proactive service including network management, systems administration, cyber security, proactive maintenance, end-user support, and CIO-level strategy. Headquartered in Brentwood, TN, Affinity’s clients include healthcare, legal, financial services, professional services, manufacturing, construction, and non-profit corporations. Learn more at www.affinitytechpartners.com.