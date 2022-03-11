Aesthetics Center UGlow to Open its First Tennessee Location in Williamson County

UGlow Face & Body, a Scottsdale-based advanced aesthetics center, will open its first Tennessee location on Thursday, April 7. Located in Brentwood’s Hill Center at 201 Franklin Rd., Suite 160, UGlow will offer specialty body sculpting and minimally invasive aesthetic treatments for men and women.

With recent openings across the U.S., UGlow has quickly developed a reputation as an industry disrupter due to its high-profile services and groundbreaking approach to cosmetic services. UGlow specializes in FirmSculpt, a revolutionary, patent-pending awake-liposuction procedure to permanently remove fat and tighten skin. FirmSculpt is the first procedure of its kind to be offered in the state of Tennessee. UGlow is the InMode, an award-winning technologies provider, Center of Excellence in Arizona, Nevada and now, Tennessee.

UGlow is founded with a goal of supporting the individual by creating an inclusive environment that promotes confidence and highlights individuality and unique beauty.

“We are incredibly excited about UGlow’s expansion to Brentwood,” said founder and owner, Krista Kutac. “All of Nashville’s surrounding cities are quickly growing and we are looking forward to joining a vibrant community and bringing a unique concept to the market. As a female-founded aesthetics center, there is nothing more important than creating personable, inviting experiences that allow people to become the best versions of themselves. At UGlow, confidence is beautiful.”

UGlow’s Brentwood location boasts contemporary, yet welcoming interiors with five treatment rooms, including two rooms dedicated for surgical procedures. Focusing on a personalized approach to aesthetic medicine, UGlow offers a variety of non-surgical and surgical services that focus on well-being and life-changing results.

Beauty solutions and services include Botox and fillers, hair restoration, chemical peels, Morpheus8 and more. All active and retired military personnel receive 10% off select services and 20% off FirmSculpt and skin rejuvenation packages.

To celebrate the Brentwood launch, UGlow is hosting a grand opening event on Thursday, April 7, from 4 to 8 p.m. Open to the public, the community is invited to stop by, meet the UGlow team and receive exclusive discounts and complimentary consultations. For more information and services, visit www.uglowfaceandbody.com.

ABOUT UGLOW FACE & BODY

UGlow Face & Body is a woman-owned and operated medical aesthetics center that focuses on results. UGlow is based in Scottsdale, Arizona and is rapidly expanding to other states, including Nevada. With over eight collective decades in the aesthetics industry, you can be assured you are in good hands with UGlow. Their highly experienced, personable and professional staff are here to help you realize your ideal “you”. UGlow helps women and men of all ages, backgrounds and body types. They offer limitless customer service in the most advanced and equipped facilities available. Follow UGlow on Instagram or visit their website to find out more