Aerosmith Reschedules ‘Peace Out’ Tour Stop in Nashville

Aerosmith announced their return to the road with PEACE OUT™ featuring special guests The Black Crowes, fresh off their first release in nearly 15 years. Aerosmith was originally scheduled to play at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville in January 2024, but the tour was postponed. The new date for the tour stop at Bridgestone Arena is October 20th.

Fans first heard that one of the most significant American rock bands in history was embarking on its final tour with a special announcement video celebrating this not-to-be-missed tour.

Every night they will pay homage to the five decades of Aerosmith’s groundbreaking hits as they celebrate over 50 years as America’s greatest rock band. In addition, THX will bring their THX Certified Live! high-fidelity experience on the road, calibrating each arena with leading-edge technology so fans don’t miss a beat of Aerosmith’s classic rock tunes in quality audio.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled shows. Ticketholders will receive more information via email.

Tickets for the rescheduled dates and newly added shows are on sale Friday, April 12th at 10AM local time on ticketmaster.com.