Aerosmith Announces Farewell Tour with Stop in Nashville

Aerosmith announced PEACE OUT™ with special guest The Black Crowes. They will celebrate the five decades of Aerosmith’s groundbreaking hits as they celebrate 50 years as America’s greatest rock band. In addition, THX will bring their THX Certified Live! high-fidelity experience on the road, calibrating each arena with leading-edge technology so fans don’t miss a beat of Aerosmith’s classic rock tunes in quality audio.

In a joint statement, Aerosmith shared in a release, “It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.”

The band also shared news of Joey Kramer’s absence from this touring run. ‘“While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health. Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed.”

The tour kicks off in September and continues in 2024 with a stop at Bridgestone Arena on January 10th.

General on sale begins Friday, May 5th at 10AM local time on ticketmaster.com.