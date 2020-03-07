The National Weather Service reports that multiple tornadoes hit the Nashville area Monday night and early Tuesday morning, causing widespread damage in Nashville, Smith/Putnam County, Cookeville, Benton County and Caroll County.

These aerial photos give a glimpse into some of the damage caused. These photos are courtesy of Nearmap.

In the photos, you will see 16th Avenue before and after along with Monroe Street. Nearmap delivers high-resolution aerial imagery as a service to businesses across the world.

