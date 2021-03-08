The Adventure Park Now Open for the Season

The Adventure Park at Nashville, the zip line and treetop climbing experience announces its opening day on Friday, March 5, 2021. Sporting 12 different courses, including 15 zip lines, and 156 different elements, The Adventure Park is the largest attraction of its kind in the Nashville area offering fun for adventurers of all ages and ability levels.

Candie Fisher, VP, Sales and Marketing, The Adventure Park, states “We are thrilled to open our Nashville Park for the season as we know everyone is eager to get outdoors for fun and exciting activities.” Fisher adds “Most importantly, the health and safety of our guests is a top priority, and we continue to ensure a relaxing and enjoyable experience. The Park offers ample space for social distancing. All high touch areas are cleaned before and after guest use. Like our staff, we require guests to wear masks to keep our community safe.”

There are trails suitable for kids, teens, adults, and groups. These trails consist of platforms installed in the trees and connected by various configurations of cable, wood, and rope to form “crossings” of different kinds including the ever-popular zip lines. Climbers wear harnesses that are doubly secured to safety cables using the Park’s “always locked on” system of interlocking safety clips. Before venturing onto the trails, climbers receive an interactive orientation and practice session.

In addition to trails, zip-lining, and treetop climbing, the park has added a NEW Outdoor Axe Throwing activity making us Nashville’s only outdoor axe throwing venue.

“Firepit Friday” returns adding a campfire to the night climbs where guests can get cozy by the fire. Plus, the regular “Glow In The Park” will return for the season with the lights in the treetop aerial trails will be colorfully aglow. at night

Tickets for climbing during the day or for the nighttime “Glow In the Park” portion are available on The Adventure Park website’s ticketing page.

Non-climbing family and friends are admitted free of charge to share the experience on the ground by following along on the hiking trails below the courses, relaxing at the picnic tables, and enjoying the community firepit.

The Adventure Park is open to the general public and is located only 15 minutes from downtown Nashville, on about six acres of forest on the grounds of the Gordon JCC, at 801 Percy Warner Blvd in West Meade.

The Park’s friendly staff is available to answer questions and assist all guests from the moment customers arrive until the moment they conclude their climb.

The Adventure Park at Nashville is designed, built, and operated by Outdoor Ventures. For further details and updates, please visit www.MyAdventurePark.com/NAP or (615) 610 – 9500.