Advanced Financial Closes in Spring Hill

The flex loan facility Advanced Financial has closed its location at 4821 Main Street in Spring Hill.

All building signage has been removed from the property. The website shows the location closed, there was nothing on the door of the business notifying the public of its closure.

They offered check cashing, flex loans, check cashing, money orders, Western Union, and more.

Advanced Financial has nearby locations in Franklin-331 5th Avenue North; and two locations in Columbia-1100 Nashville Highway, and 2304 Carmack Boulevard.