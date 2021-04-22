Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc to Relocate HQ to Williamson County

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc. (ACH) officials announced that the company will relocate its headquarters from Peoria, Ill. to Franklin, Tenn.

As part of the relocation, the healthcare company will create 58 new jobs and invest $2.5 million in its new headquarters, which will be located at 720 Cool Springs Blvd. in Franklin.

“Congratulations to Advanced Correctional Healthcare for their decision to relocate their headquarter operations to Williamson County. We look forward to celebrating their continued success”, said Rogers Anderson, Williamson County Mayor.

Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc. is the largest county jail health care provider in the United States. It operates health care teams and customized programs in a variety of correctional settings, including county jails, juvenile detention centers, mental health units, work release centers and drug rehabilitation centers.

In 2019, ACH was honored with the Better Business Bureau’s Torch Award for Ethics, which is given to companies that demonstrate best practices, leadership, social responsibility and high standards of ethics that benefit their clients, employees and communities. ACH has also been certified by their employees as a Great Place to Work through Fortune magazine for six consecutive years. Further, ACH is currently listed as #6 in Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Healthcare and Biopharma.

ACH is the first and only correctional health care company to partner with the DAISY Foundation to recognize nurses for their meaningful work. The company also offers multiple training and support options for its employees, including mentorships, an e-learning platform, partnerships with Capella and Kaplan Universities, the ACH Karen Stocke Scholarship Program and a peer- to-peer mental health program.

“Advanced Correctional Healthcare will make a great addition to our thriving business community. We’re excited to welcome them to the City of Franklin.”, said Ken Moore, City of Franklin Mayor.