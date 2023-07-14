Adult, Teen Arrested After Alleged KKK Flyers Placed in Columbia, TN

Two people have been arrested after at least four flyers containing biased-based rhetoric were placed in and around the City of Columbia.

The Columbia Police Department has been diligently investigating the senseless acts which occurred on July 9th involving the postings of reportedly Ku Klux Klan recruitment flyers, WSMV reported.

On July 14 around 4:30 p.m., a 38-year-old white male and 17-year-old white male were taken into custody and charged in this case.

In cooperation with the District Attorney’s Office, both of these individuals have been charged under TCA 39-17-309 / Civil Rights Intimidation.

The Columbia Police Department says they will continue to work diligently on this incident to determine if these individuals acted alone or if more offenders are involved while also continuing to work closely with the community and make efforts to deter senseless acts such as this from occurring in Columbia.