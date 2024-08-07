Adult-Sized Changing Tables Announced at 5 Tennessee State Parks

Tennessee State Parks announced the installation of adult-sized changing tables at five state parks as part of efforts to increase accessibility for all visitors.

The added tables bring the total of parks with adult-sized changing tables to six, including one announced in January at Natchez Trace State Park. July marked the 34th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, a federal civil rights law that prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities in everyday activities.

The added state parks with the tables are:

Fall Creek Falls State Park

Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park

Paris Landing State Park

Pickwick Landing State Park

Reelfoot Lake State Park

The changing tables enhance accessibility for tasks such as toileting. The table will assist changing for adults with disabilities, children, and teens. Beyond being more convenient and dignified for visitors who need them, tables like these open new possibilities for traveling and enjoying parks for many visitors and their caregivers.

Support for the tables comes from a variety of sources. The Tennessee Department of Disability and Aging provided funds specifically at Natchez Trace and Reelfoot Lake. The Tennessee State Parks Conservancy assisted financially at Natchez Trace, Fall Creek Falls, and Reelfoot Lake. The Tennessee Valley Authority’s North Region helped fund the table at Fall Creek Falls.

“We want to make our state parks the most accessible in the country, and this is an important step forward,” said Greer Tidwell, deputy commissioner for Conservation at the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. “We are grateful to the Department of Disability and Aging, the Tennessee State Parks Conservancy, and the Tennessee Valley Authority’s North Region for their partnership, and we look forward to more visitors enjoying parks that meet their needs.”

“Tennesseans of all ages and abilities have a right to enjoy our beautiful state parks,” said Brad Turner, commissioner of the Department of Disability and Aging. “New adult-sized changing tables show families across the state and the nation that Tennessee is taking the important steps in making accessible spaces for older adults and people with disabilities.”

“Adult changing tables provide dignity to all park visitors so they can experience nature and engage in the amazing programming our state parks offer,” said Alex Wyss, executive director of the Tennessee State Parks Conservancy. “Through a partnership with Tennessee State Parks, the Tennessee Department of Disability and Aging, and the Tennessee Valley Authority, we are able to help families spend more time together enjoying the outdoors.”

Natchez Trace State Park visitor Jessie Parrish has commented on what the accessibility of the table at the park has meant for her son Micah, writing in his school newspaper, “For people like us, this is huge. This allows us to get back to nature and enjoy hobbies we love, and we can take Micah with us. If we need to change him in public, we now have access to a park with a restroom that will allow him to retain his dignity and privacy. Accessibility for everyone is important in a functioning society. I personally think it is what makes us a great community.”

A video about the table at Natchez Trace State Park by the Department of Aging and Disability can be found here. Natchez Trace State Park is a finalist in the Cintas Corporation America’s Best Restroom contest for its inclusive design. Cintas designs and implements full-service restroom programs. The public can vote for Natchez Trace State Park’s restroom through Aug. 15 at www.bestrestroom.com/vote.

Tennessee State Parks is focused on reducing barriers that limit access to enjoying the natural, cultural, and recreational offerings throughout the park system. More information about accessibility in Tennessee State Parks can be found here.

