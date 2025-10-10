Additional Waste And Recycling Options Available For Spring Hill Residents

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

While Spring Hill residents have access to garbage, recycling, and bulky waste pickup throughout the City, there are also additional services in each county!

Williamson and Maury residents are also able to drop off waste and recycling at county collection centers just outside of Spring Hill city limits.

Proof of residency is required at each facility, and there are restrictions regarding what items can be dropped off.

Maury County residents can click here. Williamson County residents can click here.

