Add Your Own Finishing Touches… New Luxury Homes in Arrington, TN

Looking for fresh country air that’s just a short drive down the road from everything Franklin, Brentwood, Cool Springs, and Nashville has to offer? For many residents of Middle Tennessee, there’s no better place to call home than Arrington.

Luxury Realtor® Susan Gregory presents several new listings of custom quality homes in Arrington’s brand new Hardeman Springs neighborhood. Hardeman Springs is nestled among the rolling hills of Williamson County with excellent school zoning and plenty of local shopping, dining, and entertainment. This luxury neighborhood development also features a community pool and clubhouse.

With construction scheduled to finish in a matter of months, there’s still time for buyers to pick their own paint colors, finishes, and more. Customize one of Turnberry Homes’ stunning floor plans to suit your taste and style. Explore available listings below.

5809 Wagonvale Dr

Situated on lot 128, this home features the neighborhood’s stunning Nottingham Plan, which includes two bedrooms on the main level, a chef’s kitchen, and three-car garage. Estimated completion date is late February 2021. Hurry, and you can make your own selections for a number of finishes on this gorgeous luxury home in Arrington, TN!

$909,900

5 bedrooms

4.5 bathrooms

4,773 square feet

0.51 acre lot

5816 Wagonvale Dr

This new home on lot 113 in Hardeman Springs features the St. Andrews III Plan, which offers three bedrooms on the main level and a three-car garage. The estimated completion date is late November 2020, which means there’s still enough time to select your own finishes if you act quickly!

$829,900

4 bedrooms

4.5 bathrooms

3,804 square feet

0.48 acre lot

5541 Hardeman Springs Blvd

Situated on lot 109, this Nottingham Plan home is designed around a stunning chef’s kitchen with two bedrooms on the main floor and a three-car garage. Estimated completion date is set for late February 2021. Act now to make your own selections!

$919,900

5 bedrooms

4.5 bathrooms

4,773 square feet

0.48 acre lot

To visit these homes, enter into your GPS: 4991 Murfreesboro Rd, Arrington, TN.

Contact Luxury Realtor® Susan Gregory

Nearly half the lots in Hardeman Springs are already sold! Act now to secure your future home in one of Arrington’s most desirable neighborhoods. For more information about these listings, contact luxury Realtor® Susan Gregory by calling (615) 300-5111.