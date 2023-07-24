Ada Ari to Host Special Storytime at Nolensville Library

Ada Ari is coming to the Nolensville Library, 915 Oldham Drive, Nolensville for a special storytime on Thursday, August 3rd at 11 am. Ari toured the African continent and is retelling some of the most loved and shared African folktales in the form of beautifully-illustrated children’s picture books.

These storybooks are historical artifacts. A piece of the African legacy that was lost over centuries of migration from the continent. These are stories that every child of African descent would have grown up with and had in their hearts/memories if they had grown up on the continent.

Ada-Ari Books feature fun, kid-appropriate geography lessons highlighting the specific country in Africa that each story came from. In addition, each hardback book includes a pair of fun fact cards about the specific African tribe that each story originated from. Children will get a great story, a good moral lesson, and a geography/cultural lesson as part of the experience with Ada-Ari Books. Williamson County Public Library in Nolensville. This program was Funded by the Nolensville Friends of the Library. If you would like more information about this topic, please call 615-776-5490.