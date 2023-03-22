Actor Tom Hanks to Discuss New Book in Nashville, Limited Tickets Are Available

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo credit-Austin Hargrave

Parnassus Books, in partnership with Montgomery Bell Academy, will host a book discussion with Tom Hanks on his new book The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece.

The event will take place on the school’s campus located at 4001 Harding Pike on Thursday, May 11th at 6:30 pm.

During the event, Ann Patchett of Parnassus Books will hold a discussion of Hanks’s new book.

Ticket price is $38.00 and comes with ONE general admission seat and ONE copy of The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece.

Synopsis of the book – It’s a novel about the making of a star-studded, multimillion-dollar superhero action film…and the humble comic books that inspired it. Funny, touching, and wonderfully thought-provoking, while also capturing the changes in America and American culture since World War II.

Please note: Books will not be signed and there will not be a signing line at this event. Books may be picked up at the event or at Parnassus Books after the event.

Attendees will have free parking available on campus.

There are limited tickets available to the event. Find tickets here. 

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

