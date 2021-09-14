Active Search Underway for Franklin Stolen Vehicle Suspects Now in Mt. Juliet

Officers are actively searching for Franklin stolen vehicle suspects who drove a stolen vehicle into Mt. Juliet and ran from it on Lebanon Rd near Highland Dr. They ran northbound from Lebanon Rd towards Highland Dr and Hillside Dr.
The suspects are described as White males in their 20’s. One is wearing a blue shirt and black pants, and the other is wearing a black shirt and blue jeans. Actual photos of the suspects are below.
The vehicle was stolen from a Franklin Kroger after the owner left the vehicle running and unlocked.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!