Active Search Underway for Franklin Stolen Vehicle Suspects Now in Mt. Juliet

Officers are actively searching for Franklin stolen vehicle suspects who drove a stolen vehicle into Mt. Juliet and ran from it on Lebanon Rd near Highland Dr. They ran northbound from Lebanon Rd towards Highland Dr and Hillside Dr.

The suspects are described as White males in their 20’s. One is wearing a blue shirt and black pants, and the other is wearing a black shirt and blue jeans. Actual photos of the suspects are below.

The vehicle was stolen from a Franklin Kroger after the owner left the vehicle running and unlocked.