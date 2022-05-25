Across the Regions: Hidden Vacation Spots Perfect for Summer

From our partners at Cloud Nine Magazine

Don’t get us wrong, we enjoy the well-known summer vacation destinations we’ve all come to know and love but there are so many hidden gems across the United States that make for memorable vacations with fewer crowds and the same wonder. Here is a list of some of the most underrated vacation spots across the regions.

Hawaii – Nāʻālehu

Located near the southern tip of the island of Hawaiʻi, Nāʻālehu is known as the southernmost town in all of the United States. A quiet little town, you will discover only a few small shops and some beautiful landscape. Be sure to stop in at Punalu’u Bake Shop for sweet bread make with a generations-old recipe.

California – Imperial

The largest mass of sand dunes in all of California, the Imperial Sand Dunes are located in the southeastern corner of the state. An amazing place for off-road enthusiasts who crave adventure, outstanding scenery and adrenaline rushes. While visiting Imperial, enjoy other sights such as Salvation Mountain, The Cloud Museum and more.

The Rockies – Hot Sulphur Springs, Colorado

Hot Sulphur Springs is a tranquil little town located about 2 hours outside of Denver. It is rich in history and natural attractions such as the 21 thermal pools scattered throughout the hillsides. Enjoy unique shopping and dining options while staying at the local resort for the ultimate relaxing vacation.

New England – Bristol, Rhode Island

A deepwater seaport named after Bristol, England, Bristol is a town that offers a historic experience with stunning views and delicious seafood. Take various local tours to discover local history, rent a sailboat or explore Colt State Park for a memorable experience.

New York – Beacon, New York

Beacon caters to the traveler who loves a wide range of experiences from the great outdoors to the arts & culture scene. With great art museums, hiking trails and various tours, from the Nabisco Box Factory to the Dennings Point Distillery tour, you can discover the local area of Beacon and why it is the perfect place to experience small-town New York life.

Mid-Atlantic – Bradford, Pennsylvania

Bradford is a small town nestled away in a valley 12 miles east of the Allegheny National Forest. It is widely known for its most famous invention, the Zippo lighter. With a population of just under 9,000 Bradford provides a quiet, homelike atmosphere with subtle experiences for you to discover.

Southern – El Dorado, Arkansas

Located near the serene waters of the Ouachita River in South Arkansas, El Dorado is undergoing an extraordinary revival. It is rich in Southern personality, festivals and plenty of dining options.