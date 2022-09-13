ACM Honors to Feature Some of Country Music’s Biggest Stars Honoring Shania Twain

ACM Honors, frequently dubbed “the Country Music industry’s favorite night,” is returning to television for the first time in five years and coming to FOX for the first time as a two-hour primetime special premiering this Tuesday, September 13 at 8/7c.

Hosted by 4-time ACM Award winner and reigning ACM Female Artist of the Year Carly Pearce, ACM Honors celebrates the biggest names in Country Music, including Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Shania Twain, Morgan Wallen, TV series Yellowstone, ACM Songwriter of the Year winner HARDY, and more with tribute performances you’ll only see here from Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Dan + Shay, Vince Gill, Wynonna Judd, Avril Lavigne, Little Big Town, Lainey Wilson, and many more.

Honorees: