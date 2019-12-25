Accused double murderer Michael D. Mosley just arrested in Cheatham County. Mosley will be booked later today on 2 counts of criminal homicide and 1 count of attempted criminal homicide for Saturday morning’s stabbing of 3 men, 2 fatally.

Mosley is being charged in the deaths of Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni III, 21, who were fatally stabbed shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday across from The Dogwood Bar at 1907 Division Street. He is also being charged in the stabbing of their 21-year-old friend, who is recovering from wounds to his arm and eye.

The investigation shows that Mosley made unwanted advancements toward a woman inside the bar, who was a friend of the victims. That led to a verbal dispute and then a physical fight once the parties made it outside. The investigation shows that Mosley was armed with a sharp object during the fight, which was used to stab the two victims.

Mosley was among four persons wanted for questioning who were depicted in a surveillance video released by the police department Saturday night. Two of those persons, a man and a woman, have been interviewed. Mosley and the man in the Nike sweatshirt have not been located to this point.

At the time of these homicides, Mosley was free on $5,000 bond for attacking a 37-year-old woman at the Wal-Mart store on Charlotte Pike in December of 2018. The assault apparently resulted from an on-going dispute.

Mosley was convicted of misdemeanor assault in March 2016 for squirting urine from a shampoo bottle on an employee at a Davidson County jail facility on Christmas Day 2015. He received a 6-month sentence.

Mosley was arrested on multiple counts of aggravated robbery on June 1, 2015, for the armed robberies, at gunpoint, of three persons on Edmondson Pike. He was convicted in February 2018 on two counts of robbery and received two concurrent six-year sentences.

Mosley was arrested on two counts of felony aggravated assault in May 2015 for stabbing a man and cutting a woman on Colt Drive. He was convicted of both counts in December 2017 and received concurrent 3 ½ year sentences.

Mosley was convicted of car theft and auto burglary in July 2015. He received a 3-year sentence for auto theft and a 1-year sentence for auto burglary.

Mosley was arrested for attempted aggravated burglary in 2014. He pleaded guilty to burglary the following year and received a 1-year sentence.