Accused Bank Robber Wanted in Franklin

Franklin Police need your help identifying a suspect.

On June 25, at approximately 12pm, a man entered the Regions Bank at 3080 Columbia Avenue and demanded money.

The suspect did not present a weapon.

Police say a teller put money into his bag but did not disclose the amount the suspect left with.

The suspect then walked out and towards the back of the bank. Police do not know at this time if someone picked him up or if he left in a parked vehicle.

There is a cash reward if you have any information about who he is.