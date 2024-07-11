Accused Auto Thief Wanted in Death of Smokin Thighs Restaurant Owner

July 11, 2024 – Officers are asking for the community’s assistance in locating Ulises Martinez, 24, an accused auto thief who is also wanted for questioning in the death of Smokin Thighs restaurant owner Matthew Carney, who was critically injured by a pickup truck June 19 on the restaurant property at 611 Wedgewood Avenue. Carney died from his injuries on July 4.

The continuing investigation led to the identification of Martinez as a person who is strongly believed to have information about this case. An arrest warrant charging Martinez with the June 19 theft of a pickup truck from a Franklin Pike church has been issued.

On Wednesday afternoon, Specialized Investigations Division detectives working to locate Martinez spotted him get into the back seat of a car in the parking lot of a Bell Road motel. When detectives tried to stop the vehicle, the driver took off at a high rate of speed. An MNPD helicopter monitored the car as it pulled into a dead end gravel roadway in the 9700 block of Concord Road in Williamson County. The three occupants of the vehicle fled into the woods between Concord Road and Brunswick Drive. With the assistance of Brentwood Police, two of the men were apprehended. Martinez was not.

The driver of the car, Francisco Martinez-Lopez, 25, is charged in Nashville with felony evading arrest. A judicial commissioner set his bond at $2,500. The second person arrested, who was confirmed by his fingerprints to be Adrian Diaz, 31, is charged in Williamson County with evading arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. A judicial commissioner in Williamson County set his bond at $26,000.

Anyone seeing Ulises Martinez or knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

MORE CRIME NEWS

Source: MNPD

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email