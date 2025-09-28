Acclaimed Mexican Restaurant to Open at Nashville Yards

Southwest Value Partners and Puesto, an award-winning, family-owned Mexican restaurant, announced that Puesto will open its first location outside of California at Nashville Yards. Expected to open in the summer of 2026, Puesto will be located on the ground level of The Everett, one of Nashville Yards’ residential towers, steps away from the development’s state-of-the-art live music and event venue, The Pinnacle.

Owned and operated by a first-generation Mexican American family, Puesto is known for

its authentic, flavorful, made-to-order Mexico City-style tacos. Since the family opened its

first location in San Diego in 2012, Puesto has grown to include eight full-service

restaurants across California, as well as outposts in three professional sports stadiums –

Levi’s Stadium, Petco Park, and Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

“I fell in love with Nashville during my time at Vanderbilt and have always dreamed of a

homecoming. Now, I’m thrilled to bring the best Mexican food in the country to this

incredible city,” said Isidoro Lombrozo, co-founder of Puesto. “We couldn’t be more

excited to open our very first out-of-state location in Nashville. Nashville’s legendary music

and electric energy capture what we love and celebrate at Puesto. This is an exciting new

chapter in our expansion, and we can’t wait to share our passion with a city we love.”

Puesto’s award-winning tacos feature fresh, seasonal ingredients wrapped in a layer of

crispy melted cheese on hand-pressed blue corn tortillas. Its beloved filet mignon taco is

regularly recognized on lists of best tacos, and other staples include Maine lobster, baja

fish, and chicken al pastor, all thoughtfully paired with 17 made to order salsas. Puesto’s

bar and spirits program is overseen by a recent James Beard Award semi-finalist, and its

award-winning Mexican Lagers are brewed in-house.

“Puesto is beloved in San Diego for its outrageous guacamole, amazing margaritas, award

winning authentic tacos and fun atmosphere” said Cary Mack, Managing Partner of

Southwest Value Partners. “Thriving as a Mexican restaurant in San Diego requires a level

of authenticity and perfection not easily matched, and we couldn’t be more excited to

bring these awesome flavors to Nashville!”

Each Puesto location is uniquely designed, and the brand has enlisted Powell, a Nashville-

based design and construction firm, to oversee the buildout and design of its restaurant at

Nashville Yards.

“Rooted in Nashville but inspired by the visual language of Mexico City, Puesto blends

color, craft, and architecture to create a space that celebrates artistry and intention. A

playful mix of color, pattern, and materiality defines the space—saturated pinks and deep

teal interplay with terrazzo, woven textures, and custom tilework, while layered patterns

and vibrant artwork add richness and personality,” said Katie Vance, Partner + Chief

Creative Officer at Powell. “Woven pendants, lush greenery, and bold artwork nod to both

folk art and urban modernism. It’s a joyful collision of architecture and craft—where

Southern hospitality meets Mexico City’s expressive design language.”

Open for both lunch and dinner service, Puesto will also offer delivery, to-go, private

dining, and catering capabilities. Puesto plans to continue its lively Taco Tuesday festivities

in Nashville.

For more information about Puesto, visit www.eatpuesto.com. For more information about

Nashville Yards, visit nashvilleyards.com.

MORE EAT & DRINK NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email