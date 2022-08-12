Acclaimed Actress Anne Heche Has Died at Age 53 After Car Crash

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo from Shutterstock
photo from Shutterstock

Emmy award winning actress Anne Heche has died at 53 years old.

People Magazine confirmed Heche’s death with a statement from her rep stating, ”Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend.”

“Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact,” it continued.

The rep also shared while Heche is legally dead according to California law, her heart is still beating and she has not been taken off life support in order to allow OneLegacy Foundation enough time to find recipients who will be a match.

Heche crashed her blue mini Cooper into a Los Angeles home on August 5th causing the home to catch on fire. Heche suffered injuries that caused her to slip into a coma. She never regained consciousness since the accident.

Homer, Heche’s eldest son shared a statement with People, “After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom.”

Previous articleToday’s Top 5 Stories: August 12, 2022
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day make it two. Contact me at [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here