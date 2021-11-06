Academy of Country Music to Move Headquarters to Nashville

The Academy of Country Music appears to be making its move to Nashville after signing a lease on a building in the Wedgewood Houston area, reported Nashville Business Journal.

What’s unknown at this time is how much space ACM will occupy at Nashville Warehouse Co.

ACM states on their website, “2022 will be a landmark year for the Academy, with the relocation of its headquarters from Los Angeles, CA to Nashville, TN and its iconic Academy of Country Music Awards™ streaming on Amazon Prime Video, in a historic partnership, the first time a major awards show has been streamed exclusively.”

One thing to note, ACM CEO Damon Whiteside was based in Nashville as of last year.

ACM Awards were held in Nashville for 2020, the ACM Honors event was held in Nashville and will be airing in November. The ACM Awards announced the 2022 event will be held in Las Vegas.