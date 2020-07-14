



The Academy of Country Music® announced today, the first ever ACM Wine Down Wednesday Series presented by 1000 Stories Bourbon Barrel-Aged Wine, the Academy’s official wine partner since 2019. The five-week “happy hour” virtual event series began Wednesday, July 8 and runs through Wednesday, August 5.

The first episode of the five-week series kicked of via Carly Pearce’s official Facebook page but you can also catch the live stream via the Academy of Country Music’s® and 1000 Stories Wine official Facebook pages. More details to come on where to tune-in for the artists to follow in the coming weeks. Fans will also be able to re-watch episodes from the weekly series on the ACMOurCountry.com website.

The ACM Wine Down Wednesday Presented by 1000 Stories Wine artist schedule:

Tenille Townes – Wednesday, July 15 at 6 pm

– Wednesday, July 15 at 6 pm Lainey Wilson – Wednesday, July 22 at 6 pm

– Wednesday, July 22 at 6 pm Maddie & Tae – Wednesday, July 29 at 6 pm

– Wednesday, July 29 at 6 pm MacKenzie Porter – Wednesday, August 5 at 6 pm



