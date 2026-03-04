Academy of Country Music CEO Damon Whiteside Announces Departure

The Academy of Country Music (ACM) announced that CEO Damon Whiteside plans to depart in June 2026, after driving six-and-a-half years of impact, growth, and achievement that have set the Academy up for a bright and promising future as one of the leading Country Music organizations.

During his tenure, Whiteside increased ACM membership to the largest and most diverse in its history and strengthened the organization’s profitability, with 2025 profits increasing 150% and 2026 profits projected to grow another 140%. The Academy relocated from Los Angeles to Nashville, bringing the organization to the center of the Country Music community. Whiteside also further connected artists and fans by expanding ACM franchises, including ACM Our Country, ACM 60th Gala, ACM Party for a Cause Nashville, ACM Wine & Country at Hearst Castle, and the annual Charley Pride Inclusion Brunch, as well as returning the ACM Honors to broadcast.

Through ACM Lifting Lives, the organization’s philanthropic partner, Whiteside helped harness the strength of the Country Music community to support industry members in need by raising and distributing over $4 Million via a Covid Response Fund and generating over $1.3 Million in annual fundraising over the past year through new events and partnerships.

In addition to serving as CEO of the Academy of Country Music, Whiteside also executive produced ACM Honors, ACM Our Country, and ACM Awards, which he repositioned into a streaming-first event. This exclusive global streaming partnership with Amazon Prime Video significantly expanded Country Music’s reach to new fans in over 235 territories worldwide and is now in place through 2028. As Executive Producer, Whiteside delivered culturally relevant, genre-spanning moments, including the co-host pairing of Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks and performances from out-of-genre superstars like Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, and Backstreet Boys, further elevating the credibility and reputation of the longstanding awards show. Most recently, he produced the sold-out 60th Anniversary ACM Awards hosted by Reba McEntire, which delivered more than 70% year-over-year live viewership growth for Amazon Prime Video and featured the final televised awards show performance by Alan Jackson.

Following a Covid cancellation in 2020, the ACM Awards was also forced to relocate from its longtime home in Las Vegas, creating the first-ever awards show to livestream from Nashville’s three most iconic venues: the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium, and Bluebird Cafe. The show went back to its roots in Las Vegas in the massive Allegiant Stadium in 2022, only the second time in history an awards show has been livestreamed from a stadium. Since then, the show thrived in Frisco, TX for three years through an innovative partnership with the Dallas Cowboys, and will reclaim its home at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in 2026.

“Damon’s forward-thinking vision and leadership not only strengthened ACM’s connection to the Country Music community and industry, but also allowed us to attract new audiences around the world. The ACM Board is beyond thankful for his partnership, dedication, and passion which have set the organization up for continued success and impact well into the future,” said Cris Lacy, Chair, ACM Board of Directors.

“I am proud of everything we have accomplished together in my time at the Academy of Country Music. I am thankful for the amazing team that I have mentored and learned from, our many strategic partners that have helped us continue to innovate, as well as the ACM and ACM Lifting Lives Boards for their leadership that will guide the Academy into its bright future,” said Whiteside. “I believe that I am leaving ACM in a better place with stability and security that will allow the organization to continue to grow and reach new heights. I am excited for my next act as I explore my passions and continue to learn and create impact in the entertainment industry.”

Throughout his career, which has spanned nearly three decades, Whiteside has established himself as a collaborative, artist-focused leader with experience that spans music, film, television, live events, and digital media. Previously, he spent more than 15 years at The Walt Disney Company, where he contributed to the growth of many multi-billion dollar global franchises and helped launch Disney’s wildly successful tween music business and touring division. Whiteside later joined the Country Music Association as CMO where he oversaw marketing, content production, and media strategy across CMA’s portfolio of major franchises. This chapter marked a meaningful expansion of Whiteside’s leadership responsibilities and industry influence, ultimately leading to his appointment as CEO of the Academy of Country Music.

Whiteside will remain CEO through June 30, 2026 and then will continue serving as the CEO Emeritus for the remainder of 2026, working towards a smooth transition following his departure. As he prepares for this next chapter, ACM’s Board of Directors has formed a search committee to identify his successor who will help lead the Academy into its next era.

More Business News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email